Dr. Divya Malladi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Divya Malladi, MD
Dr. Divya Malladi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Malladi works at
Dr. Malladi's Office Locations
1
Southwest Kidney Institute2149 E Warner Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 610-6100
2
Southwest Kidney Institute, PLC9746 N 90th Pl Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 610-6100
3
Southwest Kidney Institute485 S Dobson Rd Ste 105, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 610-6100
- 4 10440 E Riggs Rd Ste 250, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 610-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I’m very happy to share this review. Upon my first visit with Doctor Malladi in Tempe, One can easily recognize her professionalism. She is extremely thorough, knowledgeable and extremely informative. she and her staff we’re very welcoming and made me feel comfortable during my appointment. she is of upstanding character, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that she is a “Hottie”! LOL…. Truly a fine doctor, kind and courteous. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Divya Malladi, MD
- Nephrology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952553398
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malladi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malladi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malladi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Southwest Kidney Institute
Dr. Malladi has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malladi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malladi speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malladi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malladi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malladi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malladi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.