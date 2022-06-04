See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Shokeen works at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Skin and Vein Institute
    4201 Torrance Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 370-5679
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 04, 2022
    I’ve been struggling with acne scarring for so many years. It was tough to leave the house without makeup. I honestly can NOT say enough great things about how Dr. Shokeen changed my life. She is kind, compassionate, and truly magical in her cosmetic approach. My entire friend circle is now her patient and I am so grateful to have found her!
    Alicia A. — Jun 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1205270832
    Education & Certifications

    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Divya Shokeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shokeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shokeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shokeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shokeen works at Ocean Skin and Vein Institute in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shokeen’s profile.

    Dr. Shokeen has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shokeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shokeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shokeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shokeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shokeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

