Dr. Divyesh Sejpal, MD
Overview
Dr. Divyesh Sejpal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sejpal works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-1238Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had a nice conversation with Dr. Sejpal before he performed an endoscopy. During that conversation it was clear to me that Dr. Sejpal was caring and extremely knowledgeable .
About Dr. Divyesh Sejpal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568493245
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
