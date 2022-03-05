Overview

Dr. Dmitri Kirpichnikov, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Kirpichnikov works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.