Dr. Dmitri Petrychenko, MD
Dr. Dmitri Petrychenko, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Petrychenko Physician PC2960 Ocean Ave Ste 6, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 336-5123
Hands-on Rehabilitation LLC25 Kilmer Dr Ste 109, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (718) 336-5123Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 1:00pm
Petrychenko Pain Mgmt. PA2100 E Hallandale Beach Blvd Ste 210, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (718) 864-2356
Ar Personal Medical Care P.c.4102 75th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 336-5123
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr petrychenko for years not only does he have a good sense of humor but I left him and he graciously took me back he is the best I am happy with him he is fair and understands pain thankyou Dr petrychenko
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Odessa Medical Institute
