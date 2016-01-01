Dr. Quispe Leveau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolly Quispe Leveau, MD
Overview of Dr. Dolly Quispe Leveau, MD
Dr. Dolly Quispe Leveau, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Dr. Quispe Leveau's Office Locations
Three Rivers Medical Associates LLC7910 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 484-8830
Center of Hope1520 Provident Dr, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 969-7121
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dolly Quispe Leveau, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821209370
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center, Shreveport
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quispe Leveau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quispe Leveau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quispe Leveau has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quispe Leveau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Quispe Leveau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quispe Leveau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quispe Leveau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quispe Leveau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.