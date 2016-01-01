Overview of Dr. Dolora Wisco, MD

Dr. Dolora Wisco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Wisco works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.