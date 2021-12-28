Dr. Domenic Aiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists
- NY
- New Hartford
- Dr. Domenic Aiello, MD
Dr. Domenic Aiello, MD
Overview of Dr. Domenic Aiello, MD
Dr. Domenic Aiello, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Dr. Aiello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aiello's Office Locations
-
1
Domenic P Aiello MD1 Oxford Xing Ste 4, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 732-3300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Rome Memorial Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Tinea Versicolor
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Aiello?
I've been seeing the good doctor for a bunch of years. At first I didn't want to believe I had diabetes. Tried to talk him our of it and said “I'd be good” I found out it doesn't work like that. Yes the doctor does slip with a few words,but he still a good doctor. I was in local hospital for an infection I got allergic reaction from a medication. Nothing to do with diabetes, but he stopped by to see me to make sure I was doing well. I have found out a few things in my life, but one that sticks out is treat other people the way you want to be treated. “Don't be Rude and they won't be Rude to you.” Take responsibility for your health. Diabetes is a tough disease! I didn't ask for it,but it can cause heart and kidney issues. Just a note. Before seeing Doc. Aiello my sugar numbers were in mid 400's. Now days my 7 day average is 97. A1c was pushing 12.6 now 6.4. There will be good days and bad, but I know the doc got my back. “I'm in good hands”
About Dr. Domenic Aiello, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679547111
Education & Certifications
- Highland Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aiello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aiello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aiello works at
Dr. Aiello has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aiello speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aiello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aiello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aiello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aiello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.