Dr. Dominic Nkwocha, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nkwocha works at Denk Inc in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.