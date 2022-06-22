Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vande Maele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons
- TX
- Brownsville
- Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD
Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Vande Maele works at
Locations
-
1
Brownsville Surgical Specialists100 E Alton Gloor Blvd Bldg B Ste 260, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8747
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy With Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Diverticular Diseases
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Esophagogastroscopy
- View other providers who treat Esophagoscopy
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Impaction Removal
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Banding
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Atresia
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Ventral Herniorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphangioma
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Puncture Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Vande Maele?
I got excellent treatment with Dr.Vande Maele , I had surgery and i recuperated from surgery really good, Office staff was really nice as well .
About Dr. Dominique Vande Maele, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1437256815
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vande Maele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vande Maele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vande Maele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vande Maele works at
Dr. Vande Maele has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vande Maele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vande Maele speaks French and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vande Maele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vande Maele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vande Maele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vande Maele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.