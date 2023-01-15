See All General Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Don Selzer, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Don Selzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.

Dr. Selzer works at Iu Health Dermatology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eh 5th Florida
    545 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 531-9400
  2. 2
    General and Weight Loss Surgery
    11725 Illinois St Ste 350, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-2647
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-1085
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemicolectomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Roux-En-Y Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer, Familial Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vagotomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Don Selzer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649237306
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • In University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Don Selzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selzer has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Selzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

