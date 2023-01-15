Dr. Don Selzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Don Selzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Don Selzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.
Eh 5th Florida545 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (219) 531-9400
General and Weight Loss Surgery11725 Illinois St Ste 350, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-2647
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (215) 955-1085Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Have had acchalasia since my 20's. Had dilation and 9 months later surgery. Surgery performed in Chicago Lasted until 2012. I was referred to Dr. Selzer, by the local doctor that performed a dilation, for further treatment. I truly did not want to go through the Surgery again. Major incision, weeks of healing. Dr. Selzer performed the surgery laproscopically with 5 small, maybe an inch, incisions. He was very clear describing treatment and I had excellent care following Surgery. I called a few times with questions and received prompt answers. I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Don Selzer, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649237306
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- In University School Of Med
- Indiana University
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Dr. Selzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selzer has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Acid Reflux Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Selzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selzer.
