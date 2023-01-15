Overview

Dr. Don Selzer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health University Hospital.



Dr. Selzer works at Iu Health Dermatology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Acid Reflux Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.