Dr. Don Stromquist, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Stromquist works at University of Utah Health Bariatric Surgery Services in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Farmington, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.