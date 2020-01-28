Dr. Donald Arents Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arents Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Arents Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Donald Arents Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Arents Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Arents Jr works at
Dr. Arents Jr' Office Locations
Metrolina Infectious Diseases P.A.219 Palermo Pl, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 484-5864
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4721
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch Dr and excellent professional staff... Dr Arents is very knowledgeable and compassionate
About Dr. Donald Arents Jr, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1770655532
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arents Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arents Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arents Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arents Jr works at
Dr. Arents Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arents Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arents Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arents Jr.
