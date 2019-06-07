Overview of Dr. Donald Brown, DO

Dr. Donald Brown, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Brown works at Southern Kentucky Vascular in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.