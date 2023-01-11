See All Hand Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Donald Condit, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (58)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Condit, MD

Dr. Donald Condit, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Condit works at Condit Hand Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Condit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Condit Hand Clinic
    1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 115, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 954-1442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • Spectrum Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 11, 2023
    very caring and a great hand surgeon
    — Jan 11, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Condit, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1518928423
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Indiana Hand Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Condit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Condit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Condit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Condit works at Condit Hand Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Condit’s profile.

    Dr. Condit has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Condit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

