Overview of Dr. Donald Condit, MD

Dr. Donald Condit, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Condit works at Condit Hand Clinic in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.