Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD
Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Dr. Elmajian works at
Dr. Elmajian's Office Locations
Urologic Cancer Care8001 Youree Dr Ste 120, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was under Dr. Elmajian's care before, during and after a lengthy, radical surgical procedure. Dr. Elmajian explained his options thoroughly, listened well, answered all questions and then provided expert care. We are both grateful for his professionalism and kindness during this entire process. We highly recommend him to everyone. Thank you.
About Dr. Donald Elmajian, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1427076777
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Usc University Hospital
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmajian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmajian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elmajian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmajian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmajian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmajian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmajian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmajian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmajian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.