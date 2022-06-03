Dr. Kuhlman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Kuhlman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Kuhlman, MD
Dr. Donald Kuhlman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Kuhlman works at
Dr. Kuhlman's Office Locations
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.1850 W Winchester Rd, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would call Dr. Kuhlman thorough, knowlegable, and a great Dr.
About Dr. Donald Kuhlman, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710902424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhlman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuhlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhlman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuhlman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhlman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhlman.
