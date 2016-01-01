Overview of Dr. Donald Ludlow Jr, MD

Dr. Donald Ludlow Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Ludlow Jr works at Seashore Pediatrics - Shallotte in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.