Overview of Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD

Dr. Donald Massenburg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Massenburg works at Prevea East Mason Health Center in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Sturgeon Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.