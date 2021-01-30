Dr. Donald McMahon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald McMahon, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Cooper Care Alliance Primary Care at Turnersville151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 400, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McMahon is one of the BEST Doctors I have ever had the pleasure of going to see! As others have said I arrived in the Blackwood office and signed the paperwork and went right back. Dr. McMahon went over everything and explained what why etc. In addition, today January 29 2021 I had my colonoscopy with him at Jefferson Surgical Center, in Sewell NJ. Again, everyone there was awesome friendly and went out of their way to help answer any questions etc. In addition, I am excited to say that not only did Dr. McMahon find a shoe from my father sticking up there 40+ years ago. He also found Jimmy Hoffa! So there you go the mystery has been solved! I recommend him highly! Thanks again Doc! In addition, everyone that works with you!
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1285824839
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Rutgers University
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McMahon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.