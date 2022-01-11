Dr. Donald O'Rourke Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Rourke Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald O'Rourke Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald O'Rourke Jr, MD
Dr. Donald O'Rourke Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. O'Rourke Jr works at
Dr. O'Rourke Jr's Office Locations
-
1
University Of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3487
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Rourke Jr?
I had surgery with Dr. O'Rourke back in 2013. Unbeknownst to me at the time the surgery was incredibly successful. I had a cervical fusion. Dr. O'Rourke is without a doubt one of the most intelligent people I've ever met. He is not warm and fuzzy but he's very good where it matters. I'm many years out from my surgery and doing well. I actually followed his career because I also find his work incredibly fascinating even though I don't fully understand it. The man is brilliant.
About Dr. Donald O'Rourke Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922036029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Rourke Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Rourke Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Rourke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Rourke Jr works at
Dr. O'Rourke Jr has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Rourke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Rourke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Rourke Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Rourke Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Rourke Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.