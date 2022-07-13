Dr. Donald Steely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Steely, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Steely, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent North, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Conway (Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic)525 Western Ave Ste 202, Conway, AR 72034 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steely and staff are an amazing team of excellence!!!!! They are professional and caring. I recommend them for your heart needs.
About Dr. Donald Steely, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1700855921
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent North
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Conway Regional Health System
- Ozark Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steely has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steely accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Steely using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Steely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steely has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steely on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Steely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.