Overview of Dr. Donald Stephens, MD

Dr. Donald Stephens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallmadge, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Stephens works at Novus Clinic in Tallmadge, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.