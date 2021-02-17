See All Ophthalmologists in Tallmadge, OH
Dr. Donald Stephens, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Donald Stephens, MD

Dr. Donald Stephens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallmadge, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Stephens works at Novus Clinic in Tallmadge, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novus Clinic
    518 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (234) 200-0408

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retina-Vitreous Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AultCare
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • SummaCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Board certified and Fellowship Trained Retina Specialist
    — Feb 17, 2021
    About Dr. Donald Stephens, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    • 1952304685
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Specialists Of Alabama, Llc
    • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens works at Novus Clinic in Tallmadge, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stephens’s profile.

    Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

