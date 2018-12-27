Dr. Donald Stone, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH.
Akron Podiatry Assoc. Inc.3090 W Market St Ste 112, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 867-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have and will recommend a visit with Dr. Stone. He has excellent bedside manners. When my feet are giving me problems, I don’t hesitate to make another appointment here.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.