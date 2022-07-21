Dr. Switzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donald Switzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Switzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
Dr. Switzer works at
Locations
-
1
General Physicians PC5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 102, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 710-8266
-
2
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 710-8266
-
3
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 710-8266Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Switzer?
One of the best in area if not the best
About Dr. Donald Switzer, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1326098112
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Switzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Switzer works at
Dr. Switzer has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Syncope, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Switzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Switzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Switzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Switzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Switzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.