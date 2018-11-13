Dr. Donald Whisler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whisler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Whisler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donald Whisler, MD
Dr. Donald Whisler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA.
Dr. Whisler's Office Locations
Santa Rosa - Endocrinology500 Doyle Park Dr Ste 300, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-8344
Saint Joseph Providence Medical Center1162 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 890-4250
Hospital Affiliations
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Whisler was wonderful ! My over all opinion was we are very fortunate to have him in our community ! He was very attentive and compassionate and very informative! He seemed determined to find out what exactly is causing my problem! His office staff was very nice and welcoming and I didn’t wait long at all to see the doctor !!! Dr. Whisler did not seem rushed and instead sat and listened attentively! I really liked him and felt sure I would be in the best of care !!!!
About Dr. Donald Whisler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1639516149
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whisler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whisler accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whisler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whisler has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whisler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whisler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whisler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whisler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whisler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.