Dr. Donald Whisler, MD

Rheumatology
2.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Santa Rosa, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Donald Whisler, MD

Dr. Donald Whisler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. 

Dr. Whisler works at Santa Rosa - Endocrinology in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Whisler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Rosa - Endocrinology
    500 Doyle Park Dr Ste 300, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 303-8344
  2. 2
    Saint Joseph Providence Medical Center
    1162 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 890-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Petaluma Valley Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Nov 13, 2018
    My experience with Dr. Whisler was wonderful ! My over all opinion was we are very fortunate to have him in our community ! He was very attentive and compassionate and very informative! He seemed determined to find out what exactly is causing my problem! His office staff was very nice and welcoming and I didn’t wait long at all to see the doctor !!! Dr. Whisler did not seem rushed and instead sat and listened attentively! I really liked him and felt sure I would be in the best of care !!!!
    Candace in Santa Rosa, CA — Nov 13, 2018
    About Dr. Donald Whisler, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Education & Certifications

