Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dong Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Dong Kim, MD
Dr. Dong Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
- 1 6431 Fannin St Ste 7.146, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-6170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has taken care of my sister for 13 years. He is always there to help solve problems
About Dr. Dong Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University of California San Francisco
- Stanford University
