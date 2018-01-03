Dr. Dongmei Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dongmei Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dongmei Wang, MD
Dr. Dongmei Wang, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Rcca MD LLC9715 Medical Center Dr Ste 531, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-9723
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is thorough - something I haven't seen for a long time. I was referred to her from the Heart Failure Clinic to check on why I have anemia. She started me on a regimen that finally made sense and I am feeling better already! I think she is super!
About Dr. Dongmei Wang, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Training Center Of Gen Practice, Beijing China
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.