Dr. Donna Cassell, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Cassell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cassell works at
Locations
Jackson Pulmonary Associates PA971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1052, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 936-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to all my concerns and addressed my issues in a manner that I easily understood. The evaluation and examination was very thorough. Her staff is cordial and friendly.
About Dr. Donna Cassell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Cassell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
