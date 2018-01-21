Dr. Donna Harrington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Harrington, MD
Dr. Donna Harrington, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point.
Dr. Harrington's Office Locations
Ima-tupelo845 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3008
North Mississippi Pain Management Center LLC4381 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-3008
North Mississippi Medical Centers Rehabilitation Institute830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center-west Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr. Harrington for migraines and head pain and she provided very effective treatments that made a huge improvement in my quality of life.
About Dr. Donna Harrington, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093708232
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Harrington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrington has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.