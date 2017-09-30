Dr. Konlian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donna Konlian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Konlian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Konlian works at
Locations
1
Advanced Cardiology Practice246 Hamburg Tpke Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-1141
2
Debra Hanley MD LLC468 Parish Dr, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-1141
3
Angela Family Care LLC721 Clifton Ave Ste 2A, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 942-1141
4
Venolase2 Medical Park Dr Ste 4, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 358-8878
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would 100% recommend this office (Dr. Konlian and the entire staff at this practice) to anyone in need of a cardiologist. From the receptionist to the nurses to the doctors, the care is impeccable and they are engaged and caring. As long as you are punctual with your appointment time, there is virtually no wait before you are being called into the back for your visit/procedure! This practice sets the bar for all MD's providing direct patient care!!! Thank you to the entire office!!!
About Dr. Donna Konlian, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1144308115
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Konlian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konlian has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konlian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Konlian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konlian.
