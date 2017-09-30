Overview

Dr. Donna Konlian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Konlian works at Advanced Cardiology Practice in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and West Nyack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.