Dr. Donna Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Lett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Lett, MD
Dr. Donna Lett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their residency with University of South Carolina - Columbia
Dr. Lett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lett's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2516
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lett?
About Dr. Donna Lett, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124082797
Education & Certifications
- University of South Carolina - Columbia
- University of South Carolina - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lett works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.