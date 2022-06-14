Dr. Donna Pinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Pinelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Donna Pinelli, MD
Dr. Donna Pinelli, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Pinelli's Office Locations
Jupiter Medical Specialists, LLC1240 S Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 263-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Four years ago, just before Christmas, I began to have major issues with bleeding. My OBGYN and PCP referred me to Dr. Pinelli. So I began the new year with having to face a fight with stage 3 endometrial cancer. While the entire experience was more than a little scary and stressful, Dr Pinelli and her team took the time to first, explain the problem, outline the plan from beginning to end and then made the entire experience better than just tolerable. I heartily recommend Dr Pinelli and her staff.
About Dr. Donna Pinelli, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1023019023
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinelli has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vaginal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.