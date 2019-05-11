Dr. Shoupe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Shoupe, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Shoupe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
University of Sothern California Family Medicine1520 San Pablo St Ste 1300, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 221-4118
- 2 2020 Zonal Ave Rm 530, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 226-3351
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nobody does it better. Have gone to her for 30 years
About Dr. Donna Shoupe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356437297
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
