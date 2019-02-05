See All Diagnostic Radiologists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Doohi Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Doohi Lee, MD

Diagnostic Radiology
4.4 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Doohi Lee, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Lee works at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Vista Medical Center
    1301 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 246-2584
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical Arts
    4100 W 15th St Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 612-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intractable Pain Syndromes Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Feb 05, 2019
    I am a professional colleague of Dr. Lee. The level of care that he demonstrates for his patients is top-notch. He is easy to work with and will go above and beyond to be sure you’re taken care of. I highly recommend Dr. Lee and his team!
    Dallas, TX — Feb 05, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Doohi Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Doohi Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Doohi Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Doohi Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790887222
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Society of Cosmetogynecology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The Henry Ford Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case School of Engineering
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doohi Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Doohi Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.