Dr. Doohi Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Doohi Lee, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Mountain Vista Medical Center1301 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (602) 246-2584
Advanced Surgical Arts4100 W 15th St Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am a professional colleague of Dr. Lee. The level of care that he demonstrates for his patients is top-notch. He is easy to work with and will go above and beyond to be sure you’re taken care of. I highly recommend Dr. Lee and his team!
About Dr. Doohi Lee, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1790887222
Education & Certifications
- International Society of Cosmetogynecology
- The Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Health System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case School of Engineering
- Diagnostic Radiology
