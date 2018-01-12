Overview of Dr. Doreen Burks, MD

Dr. Doreen Burks, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Burks works at Arthritis Institute in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.