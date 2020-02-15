See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Doreen Chung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Doreen Chung, MD

Urology
3.9 (31)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Doreen Chung, MD

Dr. Doreen Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Chung works at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Circumcision and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Chung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital
    5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road
    40 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Circumcision
Bladder Surgery
Urinary Incontinence
Circumcision
Bladder Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vesicovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?

    Feb 15, 2020
    Excellent dr. Excellent surgeon. Bless hands. I would recommend her with my eyes closed. The best of all, she is a compassionate human being.
    Nathalie Springer — Feb 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Doreen Chung, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Doreen Chung, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chung to family and friends

    Dr. Chung's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chung

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Doreen Chung, MD.

    About Dr. Doreen Chung, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215188214
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doreen Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Circumcision and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chung speaks Cantonese, French and Spanish.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Doreen Chung, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.