Dr. Doreen Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Doreen Chung, MD
Dr. Doreen Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung's Office Locations
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital5141 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 40 Saw Mill River Road40 Saw Mill River Road, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions
3
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent dr. Excellent surgeon. Bless hands. I would recommend her with my eyes closed. The best of all, she is a compassionate human being.
About Dr. Doreen Chung, MD
- Urology
- English, Cantonese, French and Spanish
- 1215188214
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Circumcision and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Cantonese, French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
