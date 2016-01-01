Overview of Dr. Dorothy Fuentes, MD

Dr. Dorothy Fuentes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Fuentes works at Driscoll Pediatric Orthopedics in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.