Dr. Doru Paul, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.7 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Doru Paul, MD

Dr. Doru Paul, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Carol Davila U|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Paul works at Head and Neck Cancer Program in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paul's Office Locations

  1
    Head and Neck Cancer Program
    1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    340 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2022
    It was a pleasure for choosing Dr. Paul !, we had a friendly talk and he explained every details about my situation !, the first seance I realized that I made the right choice !.
    Khalid, A — Nov 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Doru Paul, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paul to family and friends

    Dr. Paul's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Paul

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Doru Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629055959
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    • Jacobi Medical center
    Medical Education
    • Carol Davila U|University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doru Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

