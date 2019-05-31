Overview of Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD

Dr. Douglas Beaman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Dalles, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Forks Community Hospital, Klickitat Valley Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Mid-columbia Medical Center.



Dr. Beaman works at Mid Columbia Medical Center ANS in The Dalles, OR with other offices in Lake Oswego, OR and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, Ganglion Cyst and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.