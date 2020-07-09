Dr. Douglas Cutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Cutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Cutter, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Cutter works at
Locations
VCU at Stony Point9000 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 327-3055
Richmond Office1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 110, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 560-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cutter is terrific. He has helped me and my family members through a variety of injuries over the years! He is patient, caring, and explains things well.
About Dr. Douglas Cutter, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831188986
Education & Certifications
- Chesterfield Family Practice Center
- Chippenham Medical Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
