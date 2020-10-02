Overview

Dr. Douglas Dothager, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Dothager works at Pulmonary Physicians of Southern Illinois in Belleville, IL with other offices in Greenville, IL and O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.