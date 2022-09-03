Dr. Douglas Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Downey, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Downey, MD
Dr. Douglas Downey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey's Office Locations
-
1
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5951
-
2
Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5951
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downey?
I presented to the Hospital Emergency Room on a Friday evening very ill with severe abdominal pain. It was finally determined that I had a ruptured colon and a surgeon was called in to perform surgery on Monday morning. By the time a surgeon was called I was critically ill. Dr Douglas Downey performed surgery and after a fourteen day stay in the hospital, I was released to go home with a colostomy bag and around the clock assistance. In addition to the around the clock assistance Home Health nurses came an did wound care three times a week. in discussing my condition with family and finding out how critical I was by the time that Dr. Downey preformed the colostomy on me I know for a fact that Dr. Downey is the reason that I survived that surgery. I than God every day for sending Dr. Downey to do my surgery. Madison County Alabama is fortunate to have a World Class Surgeon in our beautiful state. A year later Dr. Downey reversed my colostomy and again did an excellent job.
About Dr. Douglas Downey, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1083775803
Education & Certifications
- Wright State U Hosps
- Keesler Medical Center 81st Medical Group
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of South AL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.