Dr. Douglas Downey, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (22)
Map Pin Small Madison, AL
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Douglas Downey, MD

Dr. Douglas Downey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Downey works at Madison Surgical Associates in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Downey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Hospital
    8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-5951
  2. 2
    Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison
    1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 265-5951

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2022
    I presented to the Hospital Emergency Room on a Friday evening very ill with severe abdominal pain. It was finally determined that I had a ruptured colon and a surgeon was called in to perform surgery on Monday morning. By the time a surgeon was called I was critically ill. Dr Douglas Downey performed surgery and after a fourteen day stay in the hospital, I was released to go home with a colostomy bag and around the clock assistance. In addition to the around the clock assistance Home Health nurses came an did wound care three times a week. in discussing my condition with family and finding out how critical I was by the time that Dr. Downey preformed the colostomy on me I know for a fact that Dr. Downey is the reason that I survived that surgery. I than God every day for sending Dr. Downey to do my surgery. Madison County Alabama is fortunate to have a World Class Surgeon in our beautiful state. A year later Dr. Downey reversed my colostomy and again did an excellent job.
    — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Douglas Downey, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downey works at Madison Surgical Associates in Madison, AL. View the full address on Dr. Downey’s profile.

    Dr. Downey has seen patients for Appendicitis, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

