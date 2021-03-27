Dr. Douglas Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Douglas Fox, MD
Dr. Douglas Fox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They completed their fellowship with BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
NeuroTexas - North Burnet2608 BROCKTON DR, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 535-2707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NeuroTexas - Austin5625 Eiger Rd Ste 115, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (737) 276-4345
NeuroTexas - Lakeway200 Medical Pkwy Ste 220, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 377-1226
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fox was knowledgeable, courteous, and spent time to answer our questions. I could tell He really cares about his job. Dr Fox is incredible!
About Dr. Douglas Fox, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1427044924
Education & Certifications
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Barnes Jewish Hopsital
- Neurosurgery
