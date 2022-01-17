Overview of Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD

Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.



Dr. Geiger works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.