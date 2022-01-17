Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD
Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Geiger works at
Dr. Geiger's Office Locations
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4110Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care from start to finish! I will highly recommend Dr. Geiger and team to all family/friends.
About Dr. Douglas Geiger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
