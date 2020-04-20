Overview

Dr. Douglas Held, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Held works at LIJMC - Dept of Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.