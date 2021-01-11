Dr. Douglas Kovatch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Kovatch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Kovatch, MD
Dr. Douglas Kovatch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kovatch's Office Locations
1
Comprehensive MedPsych Systems6320 Venture Dr Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 346-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional and kind. Always up to date on my current Medications that need to be refilled. Have been doing Telehealth Visits due to COVID-19 in 2020 and January 2021. Need next Telehealth scheduled STAT as running out of Med, I take every morning!
About Dr. Douglas Kovatch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588759419
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovatch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovatch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovatch has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovatch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovatch.
