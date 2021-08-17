Overview of Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD

Dr. Douglas Lattimer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Lattimer works at LATTIMER D GARY MD INCORPORATED in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Vesicoureteral Reflux, Polyuria and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.