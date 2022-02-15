Overview of Dr. Douglas Lowery, MD

Dr. Douglas Lowery, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They completed their residency with Steadman Hawkins Clinic



Dr. Lowery works at Orthopaedic Associates in Evansville, IN with other offices in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.