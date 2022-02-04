Dr. Marlow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas Marlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Marlow, MD
Dr. Douglas Marlow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Marlow works at
Dr. Marlow's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Medical Group6600 Nightingale Ln, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 632-5885
-
2
Southern Medical Group7564 MOUNTAIN GROVE DR, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 632-5885
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marlow?
Dr. Marlow takes time to really communicate with patients, fully understand their needs and issues and address them with high quality skilled care. In the short time I have been under his care, he has begun to successfully resolve a medical issue my prior physician did not address over 5 years and multiple requests for help. I already have great confidence in Dr. Marlow's medical skill and knowledge.
About Dr. Douglas Marlow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1659360295
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center
- Medical College of Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marlow works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.